OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 2,244,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.15. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

