OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.
Shares of OneSmart International Education Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 2,244,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.15. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile
