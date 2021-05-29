Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $842.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $833.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

