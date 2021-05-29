Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.89

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $49.68. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 115,385 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $633.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

