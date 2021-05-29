Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OROVY traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $65.65. 3,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $87.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $6.793 per share. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

