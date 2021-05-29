Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $28.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.20 million and the highest is $28.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $111.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

