Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.40 (OTCBB:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

