Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.40 (OTCBB:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
About Ottawa Bancorp
