Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

PANW opened at $363.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

