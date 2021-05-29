Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

NYSE:PAM opened at $15.29 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $326,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.