Panda Yield Achieves Market Cap of $190,344.06 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $190,344.06 and $12,032.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

