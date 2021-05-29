PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE PAR opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.86.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

