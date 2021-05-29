Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the April 29th total of 960,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.15. The stock had a trading volume of 718,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.09 and its 200 day moving average is $291.00. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

