Pat D. Dawson Sells 71,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.