PayBX (AXPR) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

