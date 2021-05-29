Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

