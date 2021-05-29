PCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

