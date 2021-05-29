Peony (PNY) Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2,468.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002814 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,966,347 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.