PEPS Coin Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $216,359.73 and approximately $271.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000116 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020058 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00221753 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,123,087 coins and its circulating supply is 44,882,919 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.