PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Short Interest Update

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PETV remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760. PetVivo has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

