PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.55.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

