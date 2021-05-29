PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
NYSE GHY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.55.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
