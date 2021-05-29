Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total transaction of $2,760,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,714,931.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $558.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.50 and a 200-day moving average of $500.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

