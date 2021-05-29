Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $231,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 473,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

