Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

RXN stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $1,654,480.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,334.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,505 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

