Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 222,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,327,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

