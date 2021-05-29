Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 91.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $632,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,091,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

