Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases Shares of 4,703 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

ARWR stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

