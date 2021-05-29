Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,684 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.