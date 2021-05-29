Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $57,214.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

