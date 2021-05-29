Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $168.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinduoduo traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $119.60. Approximately 280,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,407,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.57.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

