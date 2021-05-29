Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $24,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.