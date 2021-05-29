Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,796. Plastic2Oil has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

