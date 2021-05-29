PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several brokerages have commented on AGS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $372.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.