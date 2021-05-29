Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 32.5% This Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $165,060.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.