Playtech’s (PTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider Andrew Smith bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

