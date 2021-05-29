Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.70 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.