PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of PNM Resources worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.