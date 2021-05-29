Po.et Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Po.et has a total market cap of $542,045.27 and $2.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.