POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0324 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. POA has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $126,655.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,991,036 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
