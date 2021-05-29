Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.67

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $17.70. Points International shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 18,792 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

