Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Polaris worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

