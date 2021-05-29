Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 4%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.68. 25,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,516,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

