Portion Hits Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Portion has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $8.46 million and $275,410.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,980,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.