Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

NYSE:POST opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

