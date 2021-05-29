PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPL were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

