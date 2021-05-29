Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,115,400.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,156,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,034,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

