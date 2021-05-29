Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.05

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

