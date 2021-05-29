Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 10,000 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $15,623,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

