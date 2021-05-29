Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $258.85 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.