Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,900 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.83. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

