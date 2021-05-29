Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Premier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Premier by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Premier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

